Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Grows Position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,046,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 279,363 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $779,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 507,758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,684,000 after buying an additional 142,341 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 163,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,273,000 after buying an additional 68,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,341,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,874,000 after acquiring an additional 57,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 116.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 102,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,183,000 after purchasing an additional 55,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer downgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.86.

ASND stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $128.51. 3,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,867. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $119.11 and a 52-week high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.89. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 7,700.88% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which completed Phase III clinical trials for growth hormone deficiency. It also develops TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for achondroplasia.

