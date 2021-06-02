Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Boosts Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 2.75% of Ingersoll Rand worth $568,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IR. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 477,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 55,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,013,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,164,000 after acquiring an additional 135,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.75. 15,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,220,672. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $52.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.23.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

