Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,655 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $643,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $65,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,684,965.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $195,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABTX opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.36. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $826.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 7.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

