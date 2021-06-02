Arizona State Retirement System Invests $375,000 in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 8,966 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 76.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on FLGT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $69.24 on Wednesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.94. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 101.08% and a net margin of 53.91%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total transaction of $755,512.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,438 shares in the company, valued at $11,775,287.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,115,009.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,133 shares of company stock worth $7,851,353 over the last 90 days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

