Arizona State Retirement System Invests $235,000 in Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,300,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 80,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 125.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 47,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Medical by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. 11.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMEH opened at $35.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $35.74.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,750,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,398,544.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

