Arizona State Retirement System Has $427,000 Stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ichor were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ichor in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ichor alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total value of $90,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,281,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $887,675.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.98.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.