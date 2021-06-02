Arizona State Retirement System Has $294,000 Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 144,011 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 113,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 31,430 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $451,963.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,928,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,495,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 25,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,382,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,690,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,263,030 shares of company stock worth $83,851,108. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LBRT. Bank of America downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

