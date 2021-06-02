Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 560 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,396 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $133.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $79.91 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $195,273.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

