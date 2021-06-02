Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 424 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $370.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.61. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $258.61 and a 52-week high of $388.73.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.