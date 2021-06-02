Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 28 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 10,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert Crisci sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.83, for a total value of $2,536,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,457,382.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,429,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $448.42 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $362.90 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $430.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.28. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.563 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $486.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $447.67.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.