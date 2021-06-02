Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 45.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 679,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 211,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,002,639 shares of company stock worth $191,034,770. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $45.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 53.69%. The business had revenue of $612.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

CG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.08.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

