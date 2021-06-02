Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTXO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 309,266 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 581.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 276,555 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 1,007.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth $3,126,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,348,000.

Shares of FTXO stock opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $15.92 and a 1 year high of $33.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.88.

