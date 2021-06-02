Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 410.0% during the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 436 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 32.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $836.04 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $543.03 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $809.55.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 25.78%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total value of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,205 shares of company stock worth $33,639,395. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

