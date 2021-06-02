Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings Sells 37,500 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ACGL opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.66. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.22 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 18.36%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 246.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 197.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. 87.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ACGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

