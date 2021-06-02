ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Issue Dividend of $0.30

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.

ArcelorMittal has a payout ratio of 4.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect ArcelorMittal to earn $5.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Shares of MT stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ArcelorMittal has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $33.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 2.09.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ArcelorMittal stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 98,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000. 6.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

