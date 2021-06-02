Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) Receives $7.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

ABUS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $2.86 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $9.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $275.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.91.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 million. Research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNA interference product candidate, which in an ongoing Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial targeted to hepatocytes that inhibits viral replication and reduces various HBV antigens using novel covalently conjugated GalNAc delivery technology; and AB-836, an oral capsid inhibitor that suppresses HBV DNA replication.

