Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Applied UV (NASDAQ:AUVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology which address infection prevention in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and residential markets. Applied UV is based in NY. “

Shares of NASDAQ AUVI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,545. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Applied UV has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $74.57 million and a P/E ratio of -13.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUVI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied UV in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Applied UV in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied UV in the first quarter valued at about $168,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities in the United States and internationally. It also manufactures and supplies fine decorative framed mirrors, framed art, and vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

