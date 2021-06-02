Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. Its portfolio consists of hotels, guest rooms and resorts. The company operates primarily in the United States. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. is headquarted in Richmond, VA. “

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

APLE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

APLE opened at $16.35 on Monday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,246,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $169,216.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,508 shares of company stock worth $568,087 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $3,835,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the fourth quarter worth $36,520,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 87,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.