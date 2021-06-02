AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $348 million-$355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.91 million.

AppFolio stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.90. 3,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,681. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 1.09. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.28.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). AppFolio had a return on equity of 62.71% and a net margin of 49.58%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppFolio will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AppFolio from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of AppFolio from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AppFolio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.50.

In related news, CFO Ida Kathleen Kane sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $706,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.40, for a total transaction of $2,535,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,397 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,200 shares of company stock worth $3,941,430 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provide tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

