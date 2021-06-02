Antiample 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $129.00 (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. One Antiample coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Antiample has a market cap of $1.27 million and $129.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Antiample has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00081463 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.36 or 0.01046502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.78 or 0.09642446 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00052592 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. Antiample’s official website is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

