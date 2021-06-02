Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 68.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.80.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

AR opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 4.78. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.55.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.