Anchor Price Tops $0.80 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.24 million and $16,797.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00002196 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Business Credit Alliance Chain (BCAC) traded 78,066,598.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.65 or 0.00131074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00083336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00021012 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $367.03 or 0.01009620 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,565.60 or 0.09808223 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor is a coin. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,828,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

