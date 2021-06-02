Analyzing Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC)

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) and Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Regency Centers and Agree Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 7 7 0 2.50 Agree Realty 0 0 5 1 3.17

Regency Centers presently has a consensus price target of $57.25, suggesting a potential downside of 14.14%. Agree Realty has a consensus price target of $75.71, suggesting a potential upside of 5.34%. Given Agree Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Agree Realty is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Volatility & Risk

Regency Centers has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agree Realty has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Regency Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Agree Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Agree Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Regency Centers pays out 80.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Agree Realty pays out 80.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Agree Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Agree Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Regency Centers and Agree Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.02 billion 11.15 $44.89 million $2.95 22.60 Agree Realty $248.57 million 18.55 $91.38 million $3.23 22.25

Agree Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Regency Centers. Agree Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Regency Centers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Agree Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 15.03% 2.74% 1.52% Agree Realty 37.05% 4.10% 2.71%

Summary

Agree Realty beats Regency Centers on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "ADC".

