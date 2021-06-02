Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Palantir Technologies (PLTR)

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/14/2021 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

5/12/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $23.00 to $20.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/12/2021 – Palantir Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $40.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/28/2021 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Palantir Technologies is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Palantir Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

4/14/2021 – Palantir Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community principally in the United States. Palantir Technologies Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.22 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $278,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,098,185.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,782,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,430,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,306,723 shares of company stock valued at $138,644,584. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $965,814,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,350,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,406,000 after buying an additional 4,051,396 shares during the last quarter. Founders Fund Ill Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $515,195,000. Founders Fund II Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51,508.5% in the first quarter. Founders Fund II Management LLC now owns 21,302,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,134,000 after buying an additional 21,261,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,314.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,632,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,950,000 after buying an additional 17,315,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.81% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

