Analysts Set TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) PT at $86.20

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.20.

Several research analysts recently commented on TTGT shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $41,218.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,237 shares of company stock worth $6,005,446 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in TechTarget during the first quarter worth about $31,658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in TechTarget by 186.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 404,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,078,000 after acquiring an additional 263,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TechTarget by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the period. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTGT opened at $70.93 on Friday. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 120.22 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

