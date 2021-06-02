Analysts Set Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) Price Target at $47.00

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RDS-A) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDS-A. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of RDS-A traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.59. 7,194,877 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.48.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

