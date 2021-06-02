Analysts Set Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target at $70.75

Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Hub Group stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,232. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.02. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $74.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts expect that Hub Group will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

