Analysts Set Expectations for NextGen Healthcare, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, May 28th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.32.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $168,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,690.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $1,181,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

