Analysts Set EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) PT at $42.14

Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $1,573,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,289,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,485. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $26.14 and a 1 year high of $44.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.01.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

