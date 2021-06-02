Analysts Set Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) PT at C$7.79

Shares of Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$7.79.

DXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dexterra Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of DXT stock remained flat at $C$6.40 during trading on Wednesday. 14,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,880. The company has a market capitalization of C$416.44 million and a P/E ratio of 5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$6.06. Dexterra Group has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$6.84.

Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$164.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dexterra Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dexterra Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

In related news, Director Roderick William Graham sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total transaction of C$1,206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,001.

Dexterra Group Inc provides a range of products and services to end markets in Canada. It operates through three segments: Modular Solutions, Facilities Management, and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services. The Modular Solutions segment integrates design concepts with off-site manufacturing processes to produce building solutions for social and affordable housing, commercial, residential, and industrial clients.

