Analysts Set Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) PT at GBX 2,582

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,582 ($33.73).

CCC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:CCC opened at GBX 2,676 ($34.96) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. Computacenter has a 52 week low of GBX 1,509.84 ($19.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,750 ($35.93). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,565.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 38.40 ($0.50) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $12.30. This represents a yield of 1.69%. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.09%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Norris sold 13,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,214 ($28.93), for a total value of £290,100.42 ($379,018.06).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

