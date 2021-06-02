Analysts Set Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Price Target at $156.88

Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $157.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

CE stock traded up $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $168.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,066,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,252. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $171.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Celanese’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Celanese will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

