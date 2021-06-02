Analysts Issue Forecasts for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:RVPH)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the year.

Get Reviva Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RVPH stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a market cap of $44.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 6.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize next-generation therapeutics for diseases representing unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.