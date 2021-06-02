Analysts Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to report earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.23. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $8.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.03 to $8.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $8.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million.

WLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whiting Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

WLL stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.56. 643,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,145. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.80. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% during the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after acquiring an additional 320,010 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 894,209 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,353,000 after purchasing an additional 276,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

