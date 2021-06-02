Analysts Expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to Post $2.51 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) to announce $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valmont Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. Valmont Industries reported earnings per share of $2.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will report full year earnings of $9.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.72 to $12.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valmont Industries.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.84 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMI shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $9,865,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $9,096,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $5,507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,459,000. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMI opened at $255.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $104.11 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

