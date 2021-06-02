Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report $1.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $7.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.89 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.85.

Shares of SPGI traded up $6.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $379.83. 1,379,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,528. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $398.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

