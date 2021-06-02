Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.08). Materialise reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Materialise will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Materialise.

Get Materialise alerts:

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Materialise had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTLS shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Materialise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Materialise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ MTLS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.81. 15,731 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,685. Materialise has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -149.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTLS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 109.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,286,000 after purchasing an additional 396,770 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $6,420,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 708.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,134,000 after purchasing an additional 149,519 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2,542.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 119,151 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise during the first quarter worth $3,562,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Materialise (MTLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.