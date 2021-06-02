Analysts Expect At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) will report earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for At Home Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. At Home Group reported earnings of ($0.61) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 17th.

On average, analysts expect that At Home Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for At Home Group.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $537.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.74 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 46.94%. The company’s revenue was up 183.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

HOME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $72,076.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,415.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $48,598.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,573 shares of company stock valued at $3,224,508. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,078,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,960,000 after acquiring an additional 645,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,536,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,191,000 after acquiring an additional 370,115 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,263,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,986 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,400,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,903,000 after buying an additional 1,312,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in At Home Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,952,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of At Home Group stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 52,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,788. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.54. At Home Group has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $38.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

