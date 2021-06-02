Analysts Expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the highest is $2.42. AGCO reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 101.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.72 to $10.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.27.

Shares of AGCO stock traded down $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $137.25. The stock had a trading volume of 585,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,275. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AGCO has a 52-week low of $52.05 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is a boost from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is 14.26%.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $2,950,200.00. Insiders have sold 61,155 shares of company stock worth $9,116,620 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AGCO by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in AGCO by 128.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AGCO by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

