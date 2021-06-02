Analysts Anticipate The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for The Middleby’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $1.81. The Middleby posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 249.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $7.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.15 to $9.41. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS.

MIDD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,526,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,212,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $77,072,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

MIDD opened at $165.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $170.27. The Middleby has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $186.20.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.