Analysts Anticipate The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $1.67 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.59. The J. M. Smucker posted earnings per share of $2.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $8.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.48 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The J. M. Smucker.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $133.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.33. The J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $101.89 and a fifty-two week high of $139.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoff E. Tanner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.53, for a total value of $147,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 26,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.