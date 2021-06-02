Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Post $1.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will report earnings of $1.22 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.53. ServiceNow reported earnings of $1.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $605.55.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $469.17. 1,658,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,307. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $367.03 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 625.56, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $502.00.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 810 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.84, for a total value of $393,530.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,016.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,148,846 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,090,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,856,615,000 after acquiring an additional 64,730 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,174,737,000 after buying an additional 133,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

