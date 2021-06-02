Analysts Anticipate Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to Announce $0.21 EPS

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Retail Properties of America reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RPAI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 88,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Retail Properties of America by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RPAI opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.00 and a beta of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

