Analysts Anticipate Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Post Earnings of -$3.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce earnings per share of ($3.76) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($6.51). Novavax posted earnings per share of ($0.30) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,153.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($6.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($20.38) to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $31.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.24 to $48.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.40). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.29.

Shares of Novavax stock traded up $26.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $171.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,077,552. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.05. Novavax has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,712 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $765,293.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $459,551.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total transaction of $493,812.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,285 shares of company stock worth $15,747,476. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at $3,642,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Novavax by 9,473.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 47,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 47,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Novavax by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 83,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,194,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the period. 56.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

