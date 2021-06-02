Analysts Anticipate Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Will Post Earnings of $2.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to post $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.82 and the highest is $3.02. Norfolk Southern posted earnings per share of $1.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 90.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $11.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.84 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,023,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, reaching $279.13. The company had a trading volume of 943,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

