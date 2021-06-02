Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.19. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.63 million. EVO Payments had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

EVOP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Compass Point raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -178.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.23. EVO Payments has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $31.99.

In related news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,817. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Catherine E. Lafiandra sold 25,808 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $671,008.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,666. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,920 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,573 over the last quarter. 42.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 937,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after purchasing an additional 346,297 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 17,397 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 285,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 57.36% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

