Analysts Anticipate Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Equities analysts expect Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) to report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.71 and the lowest is $1.40. Callon Petroleum reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,410%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $8.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $11.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Callon Petroleum.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.87 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Callon Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.02. 42,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,704,558. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $46.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.12.

In other news, CAO Gregory F. Conaway sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $41,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,038.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $529,132. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,481 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $423,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 991.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 18,825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,355,000 after acquiring an additional 62,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Callon Petroleum (CPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.