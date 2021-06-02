Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) by 56.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,721 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,642 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,583,000 after purchasing an additional 257,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 944.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,787,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,423 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,263,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,999,000. Finally, THB Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,014,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 181,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMRX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

