AMG National Trust Bank Sells 108,428 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,428 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 68,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 106,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.06. 629,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,792,676. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $15.79 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

