AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,021,138. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $4.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,830,987. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $237.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.04.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.